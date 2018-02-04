Baltimore County Council to vote Monday on contract to join federal suit against opioid manufacturers

The Baltimore County Council is expected on Monday to approve the hiring of private attorneys to help the county government sue pharmaceutical companies that make opioid drugs.

At the council’s meeting in Towson, members are scheduled to vote on a retainer agreement with Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, a firm with offices in 10 cities, and also with Baltimore-based Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White, to represent the county.

Baltimore County is the latest local government moving to sue drug manufacturers for their role in the opioid addiction crisis. Last week, Baltimore City filed a lawsuit in city Circuit Court against drug makers and prescribers. Anne Arundel County government filed a similar case in its Circuit Court in September. Harford County also is considering a lawsuit, and Howard County officials say they will interview law firms for a potential suit.

Representatives of drug firms cited in local lawsuits generally have denied any wrongdoing, saying they work to make sure the pills they make or distribute are used safely.

Baltimore County is looking to join federal litigation, rather than filing a local lawsuit. Dozens of lawsuits from state and local governments already are pending in federal court, with more than 200 recently consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio. The judge urged the parties to settle, according to The Plain Dealer newspaper in Cleveland.

Michael Field, county attorney for Baltimore County, said that the Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd firm is already involved in the litigation and is poised to take a lead role in the settlement of the case. That makes the firm a good choice for the county, he said.

“Were working with a firm that’s going to be a little closer to the decision makers,” Field told council members last week.

Field said his office interviewed five firms before settling on Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd.

The county won’t have to pay money in advance to join the litigation, Field said. The firm will deduct its costs and a 25 percent contingency fee from any money that the court awards to the county.

Baltimore County’s Office of Law rarely hires outside attorneys, but officials say county staff attorneys don’t have the appropriate experience to handle the nature of an opioid lawsuit. During a hearing on the contract last week, council members expressed support for joining the litigation.

“We’re hearing over and over again how this opioid epidemic is just destroying families and people’s lives,” said Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, a Middle River Democrat.

In 2016, there were 336 overdose deaths in Baltimore County, trailing only the 694 deaths in Baltimore City. Statewide, 89 percent of overdose deaths were related to opioids, including heroin, fentanyl and prescription drugs.

The litigation — proposed by County Executive Kevin Kamenetz — comes as council members have grown increasingly concerned about the effects of opioid and heroin addiction on the community.

In November, council members passed a resolution ordering the county Department of Health and Human Services to perform a six-month review of all of the county’s opioid prevention, education and treatment programs. The resolution also directed the county to investigate copying Anne Arundel County’s “safe stations” program, which allows drug users to get connected to treatment at any police or fire station.

The Baltimore County Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave. in Towson.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Kate Magill contributed to this article.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter