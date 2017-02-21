Baltimore Co. Council to vote on legislation expanding crackdown on unruly parties

The Baltimore County Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the expansion of a program meant to crack down on unruly parties near Towson University.

The county enacted a pilot program last year for some neighborhoods near the university. The bill set for a vote would expand the areas covered to West Towson, Rodgers Forge, Loch Raven Village and Knettishall.

The ordinance applies to gatherings of four or more people that cause "substantial disturbance of the peace." Landlords can face fines and the loss of their rental license if their tenants are repeat offenders.

Also on the agenda is a resolution to establish an 11-member commission to review the county's charter.

Councilman Wade Kach, a Cockeysville Republican, has withdrawn his name from the charter review measure, saying he believes some of the appointees have conflicts of interest because they have lobbied the county government on development issues.

Council members are also expected to vote on the confirmation of Acting Police Chief Terry Sheridan. County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced in January that he was naming Sheridan to replace Chief Jim Johnson.

Sheridan previously served as county police chief from 1996 to 2007 before becoming superintendent of the State Police.

The council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the historic courthouse in Towson.

