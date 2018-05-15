No timetable, and no public call for applicants to replace Kamenetz as Baltimore County executive

The chairman of the Baltimore County Council does not plan to have a public call for applicants or a public hearing on who should replace County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who died suddenly last week.

Chairman Julian Jones said Tuesday the council members were elected to make these type of decisions — and did not require public input.

“I do not anticipate any public input, only because of the timeline,” Jones said, although he has not set a date for a decision to be made.

“This is the job of the County Council. This is part of the charter,” he said. “Everyone up here has been elected to do a job and I think it’s important that we do the job.”

A public application process also is not necessary, Jones said.

“I don’t think that’s necessary,” Jones said in an interview. “In fact, I don’t think people are waiting for an application. I think they’ve already made themselves known.”

Jones declined to speculate on who should be selected to fill out the remainder of Kamenetz’s term, which runs through early December. He said his personal preference is for a current or former elected official.

He declined to say if he’s interested in the job.

Jones also hinted that a selection of a replacement may happen no earlier than May 24, which is the next time council members are scheduled to have a regular meeting with a voting session. That’s the day council members plan to approve the county’s $3.3 billion budget.

But Jones said he needed to talk with his fellow council members before setting a plan for selecting a replacement for Kamenetz. There’s no timeline specified in the county charter.

When Kamenetz died of sudden cardiac arrest on May 10, county administrative officer Fred Homan was made acting county executive under rules set out in the county’s charter.

The charter also gives the County Council the responsibility of naming a new county executive to fill out the remainder of Kamenetz’s term, which is due to expire in early December.

The council must pick someone of the same party as Kamenetz — a Democrat — and who meets the requirements for age and residency in the county.

There’s been no public discussion about the process for replacing Kamenetz. As council members opened a previously-scheduled work session on Tuesday afternoon, they held a moment of silence in Kamenetz’s memory but did not address the issue of replacing him.

Black fabric has been draped over the public entrance to the Historic Courthouse in Towson, where the county executive’s office is housed.

after Dale Anderson was convicted of extortion — the council picked county administrative officer Frederick L. Dewberry Jr. to complete Anderson’s term.

