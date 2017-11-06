Baltimore County Council to consider open space purchase in Essex, charter changes

The Baltimore County Council plans to vote Monday evening on the purchase of 160 acres of mostly undeveloped land in Essex to use as open space.

The property on Barrison Point Road in the Back River Neck part of Essex is primarily wooded, with one house on it that will be demolished, according to county officials.

The purchase price is $1 million, with the state’s Program Open Space paying $950,000 and the county government paying $50,000.

The county plans to keep the property as “passive open space,” meaning the county won’t add park amenities to the land.

Council members are required to vote on land purchases worth more than $5,000. Councilman Todd Crandell, a Dundalk Republican who represents the area, said he’ll support the purchase, which is a “major investment in open space.”

Council members also will review a report from the Charter Review Commission, which has been meeting for several months to recommend changes to how the county conducts its business. The county’s charter was created in 1956 and hasn’t been updated in about 25 years.

The commission, a volunteer group made up mostly of lawyers, has considered issues such as whether to have council bills under review for a longer period of time, which would allow county residents more time to weigh in on legislation.

Councilman David Marks has suggested changing the charter to replace the Department of Public Works with a Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, which would put more emphasis on walkability, bicycling and mass transit, in addition to roads and highways.

Any changes to the county’s charter would be voted on during the 2018 election.

The council meets at 6 p.m. at the Baltimore County Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave. in Towson.

