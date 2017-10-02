Baltimore County Council to vote on Amazon loan

The Baltimore County Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a resolution to support a $2.2 million incentive package for Amazon to build a distribution center in Sparrows Point.

Neither Amazon nor Tradepoint Atlantic, where the distribution center would be built, have commented on the e-commerce giant’s plans or the incentives.

But Baltimore County officials have said Amazon is in negotiations to build an 855,000-square-foot distribution center with 1,500 employees at Tradepoint, an industrial and transportation hub located on the site of a former steel mill in Sparrows Point.

The state Department of Commerce is offering a $2 million conditional loan to Amazon, and the County Council’s support is a requirement for the loan. Generally, conditional loans are forgiven if the company meets targets such as creating a certain number of jobs. Details of the conditions on this loan have not been made public.

Baltimore County also is offering a $200,000 conditional loan, which represents a required 10 percent match.

If built, the Sparrows Point Amazon center would be about 7 miles from a 1-million-square-foot distribution center at a former GM plant on Broening Highway in Baltimore City. Another distribution center is planned for Cecil County.

The Amazon center at Sparrows Point is separate from the company’s nationwide search for a secondary headquarters. Several jurisdictions in Maryland plan to submit bids for the 50,000-employee center, but Baltimore County officials are backing a bid by Port Covington in Baltimore rather than offering up a county location.

Council members are scheduled to vote on the resolution supporting the state loan at their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. The council meets at the Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave. in Towson.

