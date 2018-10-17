Costco to open Thursday at Mill Station in Owings Mills

Costco will open its newest store Thursday morning at the Mill Station redevelopment in Owings Mills.

Costco is the first store to open Mill Station, a 620,000-square-foot retail development on the site of the old Owings Mills Mall, which closed in 2015 after years of decline.

The warehouse club store is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. after a ribbon-cutting ceremony with elected officials at 7:45 a.m.

Other announced tenants include Lowe’s, HomeSense, Burlington, Marshalls, Five Below and a Giant grocery store. Property owner Kimco Realty says Mill Station is 90 percent leased.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter