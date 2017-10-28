Bill Clinton to visit library in Dundalk during Baltimore trip for Hopkins opioid summit

After he speaks at an opioid summit at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health on Monday, former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to attend an event at the Sollers Point Library in Dundalk, according to Baltimore County Public Library officials.

Clinton’s schedule posted on the Clinton Foundation website indicates Clinton will join representatives from the group Too Small to Fail and Baltimore County library officials to dedicate the installation of educational panels related to the program Talking is Teaching.

Library officials say that event will take place Monday afternoon.

The county library’s website describes Talking is Teaching as a public awareness campaign that encourages parents to boost children’s early brain and vocabulary development through everyday interaction and conversation.

The website states that Baltimore County’s is the first public library system to participate in the program, which was created by Too Small to Fail, an initiative of The Opportunity Institute and The Clinton Foundation.

Earlier Monday, Clinton will give remarks and moderate a panel at the Hopkins summit, which coincides with the release of a report, “The Opioid Epidemic: From Evidence to Impact.” The report includes an introduction by Clinton and recommendations for reversing the drug crisis.

Baltimore Sun reporter Andrea McDaniels contributed to this article.