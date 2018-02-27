Federal search warrants executed at pain clinics in Baltimore County

Federal agents on Tuesday raided two locations of a Baltimore County pain management clinic.

Agents executed search warrants at the Owings Mills and Towson offices of Rosen-Hoffberg Rehabilitation and Pain Management Associates, federal law enforcement officials said.

At the Towson location on Cromwell Bridge Road on Tuesday afternoon, agents wheeled file boxes on carts out of the office building and placed them into a large white truck.

Agents also searched the Owings Mills location, federal officials said.

Those on scene in Towson included agents with the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General. The inspector-general’s mission is to fight waste, fraud and abuse in Medicare, Medicaid and other federal programs. The Maryland Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit was also involved, according to DEA spokesman Todd C. Edwards.

Representatives of the agencies declined to provide details of the search.

No arrests have been made, said FBI Baltimore spokesman Dave Fitz.

Neither Dr. Norman B. Rosen nor Dr. Howard J. Hoffberg could be reached for comment.

Their clinic’s website describes it as “a unique private practice dedicated to serving patients with acute or chronic pain, or who have any physical and/or stress-related disability from any cause, including patients who feel that their use of opioids has gotten out of control.”

Last month both Rosen and Hoffberg were named as defendants, along with pharmaceutical manufacturers and wholesalers, in a lawsuit filed by the city of Baltimore. The city alleges the defendants bear “significant responsibility” for the country’s opioid epidemic.

“The establishment of Rosen-Hoffberg as a pill mill that supplied individuals with massive quantities of prescription opioids with few questions asked encouraged the development of opioid use disorders, ensured a source for drugs for individuals with those disorders, and exacerbated the opioid crisis in Baltimore,” city attorneys alleged in the lawsuit filed in Baltimore Circuit Court.

Last month, Rosen told The Baltimore Sun that the claim he was running a pill mill was “absolutely ridiculous.”

Edwards of the DEA said the search Tuesday was not related to the lawsuit.

