Baltimore County to survey some residents in hopes of improving government services

Baltimore County plans to survey 2,000 county residents this fall in hopes of gathering information to improve government services.

The questionnaire will be mailed to randomly selected county residents in October, and county officials expect to have results by the end of November — just before a new county executive and a new County Council take office in early December.

In a statement issued Thursday, County Executive Don Mohler said the survey is part of an effort to make the county government more “open and transparent.”

“We must become a more data-driven government,” he said in the statement. “This comprehensive survey will help us assess citizen satisfaction with county services and identify opportunities for improvement.”

The county hired National Research Center, a private firm, to conduct the survey.

County officials couldn’t immediately say how much the survey will cost, and they did not disclose any of the questions that will be asked.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter