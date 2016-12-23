2 children injured, 12 families displaced in Lansdowne apartment fire

Two children were seriously injured and about a dozen families were displaced Friday in a fire at a Lansdowne apartment complex, Baltimore County fire officials say.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle at 1:26 p.m., authorities said. The children, ages 6 and 10, were rescued by personnel from the Halethorpe station.

One of the children was taken to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center, and the other to the University of Maryland Medical Center, fire officials said.

The Red Cross was called to assist about 12 families who have been displaced.

About 40 pieces of equipment responded to the two-alarm fire. The cause is under investigation.

