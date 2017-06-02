Baltimore County Fire Chief Hohman to retire

Baltimore County's longtime fire chief announced Friday that he's retiring at the end of the month.

Chief John J. Hohman has held the top job since 2000, and has worked in the county Fire Department since 1977.

He'll be replaced by Assistant Chief Kyrle W. Preis III. County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said he will appoint Preis as acting fire chief and will ask the County Council to confirm him as a permanent chief as soon as possible.

In a statement, Kamenetz said that when he was re-elected in 2014, Hohman promised to stay on as chief until he hit his 40-year mark on his career.

"I feel very fortunate that we were able to coax an extra six months out of him," Kamenetz said. "I wish him well as his journey continues."

The county fire chief oversees 25 fire stations staffed by paid firefighters as well as 35 volunteer fire companies. The county has about 1,000 paid fire department employees and more than 2,000 volunteers.

Hohman's retirement comes just a few months after the retirement of the county's police chief.

Former chief Jim Johnson announced his retirement in January, though he remained on the county payroll through the end of March. He also received a $117,000 severance package that covered 120 days' worth of pay plus unused vacation time, an arrangement for certain longtime county employees that had not previously been made public.

Financial terms of Hohman's departure were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

