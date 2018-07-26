For Lutherville-Timonium neighbors, crash that killed 5-year-old, grandmother seemed bound to happen

For hours Monday morning, Joe Hartnett told his two young daughters not to look out the windows of their Lutherville-Timonium home.

Just beyond their front yard was police tape, a swarm of reporters and a smashed red stroller. The stroller had once held 5-year-old Delaney Marie Gaddis as she went on a morning walk with her grandmother, 60-year-old Deborah Ann Limmer.

An SUV struck and killed Delaney and her grandmother in a crash that residents say seemed bound to happen in the residential neighborhood near Dulaney High School where cars frequently speed and traffic calming measures have provided little relief.

Baltimore County Councilman Wade Kach, who represents the neighborhood, is holding a community meeting at 7 p.m. at Pot Spring Elementary School on Aug. 1 to get neighbors’ input on what should be done.

“It’s awful to think of something like this spurring the county into action in regard to more traffic calming,” Kach said the day of the crash. “But it does bring up the issue… that more needs to be done.”

Near the site of the crash, there’s already a median, speed hump and a 25 mile-per-hour speed limit.

Neighbors have some ideas: more stop signs, higher sidewalks, additional speed bumps. Perhaps turn the intersection into a roundabout or a dead-end road.

“Two people were killed — a loving grandmother and her granddaughter — doing something as simple and special as taking a walk,” Hartnett said. “Two people were killed. Something needs to be done to prevent this.”

In the last year, police have responded to nine car crashes in the roughly 1-mile stretch of Girdwood Road between Pot Spring and Padonia roads, according to county data. That doesn’t include minor incidents that aren’t phoned in.

It will likely be weeks before Baltimore County police determine the cause of Monday’s crash, a spokeswoman said. The driver, a 22-year-old woman, “inexplicably left the roadway, crossing a grassy area and onto the sidewalk,” according to police.

Since the crash, some neighbors said they’ve kept their children from playing in their front yards.

Hartnett’s 10-year-old and 7-year-old daughters have been scared to go outside since the fatal crash.

“They get scared when I walk to the corner, they get scared when my wife is not home,” he said. “They’re afraid of the cars.”

Catherine Newman said her 4-year-old son has been asking questions about the memorial that’s been constructed near the site of the crash. Stuffed animals, flowers and a cross sit in front of a red sign that urges people to “drive like your kids live here.”

Newman has had to explain to her son why he can’t touch the colorful toys and flowers.

“I tried to be as delicate with him as possible,” she said. “I said they were there for a little girl.”

Newman has launched a GoFundMe to help the families with funeral costs. The fundraising page eulogizes Delaney as a “beautiful little girl” whose life was “taken from this world just as it was beginning.”

She “loved her family, friends and enjoyed playing animals. Her smile and laughter would light up the atmosphere the moment she would walk into a room.”

Limmer was a nurse at Sinai hopsital “who spent her nights taking care of those who needed it.”

“She was a funny, vibrant, and loving mother and grandmother,” the page reads. “Deborah's family and friends are heartbroken from the loss of their cherished mother, grandmother, sister and friend.”

The GoFundMe raised more than $6,000 by Thursday morning.

“The whole community is just really wanting to do what they can for this family,” Newman said.

