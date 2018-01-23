Group of thieves burglarizing homes in Baltimore County, police say

A group of thieves has burglarized more than a dozen homes in Pikesville, Franklin, Cockeysville and Towson in the past three months, according to Baltimore County Police.

The thieves — police don’t know specifically how many — have broken into 18 high-income homes in the Falls Road corridor since Oct. 10, stealing valuables from bedrooms and other areas, and leaving quickly, in some cases spending as little as 10 minutes inside, police spokesman Cpl. Sean Vinson said.

The most recent burglary happened Friday night, he said.

“We don’t believe they know the victims,” Vinson said. “We believe they’re targeting the area but not specific victims.”

More than 400 people packed into a building at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium Tuesday night for a briefing from Maj. David Folderauer, the western patrol commander, about what the department is doing catch the thieves, Vinson said. The meeting lasted about three hours.

“We’re deploying resources — we don’t wanna go into detail exactly what we’re doing — and increasing patrols in an effort to identify the suspects,” Vinson said.

Folderauer pledged that police would send out email updates to residents about the case, and those updates will be posted to the department’s social media accounts, Vinson said.

