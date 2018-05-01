Baltimore County to hold public hearing on $3.3 billion budget Tuesday

Baltimore County residents will have their chance to weigh in on the county's $3.3 billion proposed budget during a public hearing on Tuesday night.

The Baltimore County Council’s public hearing is the only opportunity for the public to comment on the budget, which will guide the government’s spending for the 12-month period that starts July 1.

Nobody spoke at last year’s budget hearing, spurring the County Council to pass a bill that will require additional hearings starting next year. The county executive will be required to hold two public hearings before introducing the budget, in addition to the council’s budget hearing.

County Executive Kevin Kamenetz’s proposed $3.3 billion budget includes keeping the property tax and income tax rates the same as they’ve been for more than two decades.

Following Tuesday’s public hearing, council members will hear budget presentations from county departments through the month of May. Council members have limited ability to make changes to the budget and will discuss any changes during a meeting on May 17 before adopting the budget on May 24.

Last year, the council made no changes to Kamenetz’s proposed budget. In 2016, council members cut about $200,000 — less than one-tenth of one percent — from the proposed budget.

The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the council chambers at the Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave. in Towson. People can sign up to speak starting at 5 p.m.

