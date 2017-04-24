Baltimore County holds budget hearing Tuesday

Baltimore County residents who wish to weigh in on the county's budget can attend a public hearing Tuesday night.

The Baltimore County Council's public hearing is the only opportunity for the public to comment on the budget, which will guide the county government's spending for the 12-month period that starts July 1.

County Executive Kevin Kamenetz has proposed a budget that keeps the rates for property taxes and income taxes the same as they have been for more than two decades. The county general fund budget of nearly $2 billion is slightly less than last year.

When state and federal funds and water and sewer payments are included, the county's total budget is about $3.5 billion.

Following the public hearing, council members will hear budget presentations from county departments throughout the month of May.

The council has a limited ability to make changes to the budget, and will discuss any changes during a meeting on May 17. Last year, the council cut about $200,000 — less than one-tenth of one percent — from the proposed budget.

The adoption of the budget is scheduled for May 25.

The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the council chambers at the Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave. in Towson. People can sign up to speak starting at 5 p.m.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter