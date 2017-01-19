Body of Lutherville man wanted in $50 million mail fraud case found

The body of a Lutherville man wanted in connection with a $50 million federal mail fraud case was found Sunday by hikers in Loch Raven Reservoir.

Brian Keith Wallen, 52, had been missing since April 2016. Investigators believe he committed suicide, though the medical examiner has not yet ruled on the manner of his death.

Wallen was one of two men named in a federal indictment unsealed in September that alleged Wallen was the CEO of a company that shipped unwanted items such as light bulbs and cleaning supplies to businesses at exorbitant prices.

Wallen was reported missing in April and investigators found a suicide note at his home and his locked Jeep at Loch Raven Reservoir. But at the time authorities believed Wallen was really on the run and launched a billboard campaign to find him, offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

His body was found about a mile from where police found his Jeep in April, in a heavily wooded area east of Dulaney Valley Road, about a half-mile from the Villa Maria School.

