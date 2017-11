A pile of old boats leaking fuel caught fire in Essex Wednesday morning, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The Fire Department and the Maryland Department of the Environment were called about 8:46 a.m. to the burning boats in the 2400 block of Holly Neck Road, Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost said. About three junked boats burned, Armacost estimated.

The fire was brought under control without any injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

