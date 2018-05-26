Baltimore County police: Bicyclist, 53, killed in Catonsville crash Friday night

A 53-year-old bicyclist was killed in a crash in Catonsville on Friday night, according to Baltimore County police.

The bicyclist, identified as Thomas Gerald Cofiell, was struck by a Toyota Camry that was traveling west on Baltimore National Pike near Rich Avenue just before 8:30 p.m., police said.

Just before the crash, the bicyclist had changed lanes into the Camry’s lane, police said.

The bicyclist was taken to St. Agnes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The occupants of the Camry were not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

CAPTION See and hear the sights and sounds of the 2018 Naval Academy graduation and commissioning ceremony. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) See and hear the sights and sounds of the 2018 Naval Academy graduation and commissioning ceremony. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County officials honored Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who passed away suddenly on May 10, by naming the equine center the Kevin Kamenetz Arena. The center will include programs for veterans, operated by a non-profit, Saratoga WarHorse. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County officials honored Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who passed away suddenly on May 10, by naming the equine center the Kevin Kamenetz Arena. The center will include programs for veterans, operated by a non-profit, Saratoga WarHorse. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter