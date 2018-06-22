Man struck and killed on Baltimore Beltway Thursday night

A man was struck and killed on the inner loop of the Baltimore Beltway on Thursday night, Maryland State Police said.

State Highway Administration employees responded to a report of debris on Interstate 695 near Perring Parkway about 11 p.m. and began to remove a couch and large pieces of wood from the highway when they discovered the man’s body, state police spokeswoman Elena Russo said.

The man’s car was parked about 800 feet in front of him on the highway, Russo said. She said the driver of the vehicle that apparently struck the man pulled over because the driver “felt like they hit something.”

Russo said police had notified the man’s family, but his identity was not immediately available. State police are investigating the incident.

The incident occurred along a stretch of the highway separating Parkville and Carney in Baltimore County.

This article will be updated.

nbogelburroughs@baltsun.com

twitter.com/nickatnews