Bear struck on I-83 in Baltimore County, the second to be killed on the road in the area this week

A bear was struck and killed on Interstate 83 in Baltimore County on Thursday morning, Maryland State Police said.

The bear was struck on I-83 southbound just before Shawan Road, police said. It had been moved to the median as of 7 a.m., and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources was on the way to the scene.

The bear weighed about 100 pounds, police said.

This is at least the second bear that was hit by a vehicle in the Baltimore area this week. A black bear was struck and killed on I-95 in Harford County on Tuesday.