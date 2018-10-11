Baltimore County employee union endorses Olszewski for county executive

A union representing Baltimore County government workers is endorsing Democrat Johnny Olszewski Jr. for county executive.

The AFL-CIO’s Baltimore Metropolitan Council announced its endorsement Thursday. The union council includes the Baltimore County Federation of Public Employees, which represents correctional officers, 911 center workers, office workers and other county employees. It also includes the AFSCME Council 67, which has county employees among its membership.

John Ripley, president of the Baltimore County Federation of Public Employees, said in a statement that Olszewski has “a long track record” of supporting working men and women.

“His advocacy for higher wages and stronger benefits is unparalleled in this race, and we proudly support him,” Ripley said.

Olszewski is facing Republican Al Redmer Jr. for the open seat of county executive.

This latest union endorsement for Olszewski solidifies a split among county employees for whom they support for county executive.

Olszewski also has been endorsed by the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, which represents public school classroom teachers and educators.

Redmer, meanwhile, has been endorsed by unions representing county police officers, professional firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and school principals and administrators.

Olszewski also picked up an endorsement this week from the Maryland League of Conservation Voters, which supports pro-environment candidates. “It wasn’t even a close call,” said Bob Gallagher, a board member of the group.

