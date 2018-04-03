Elderly woman dies, the second fatality from Arbutus fire

An elderly woman has died as the result of a fire in Arbutus last week, the second fatality from the blaze, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Sixta Rodriguez Pineiro, 97, died Sunday at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

She was injured in a fire at her home in the 900 block of Courtney Road last Wednesday. A county police officer and a Maryland State Police trooper, who were the first on the scene, pulled her from a bedroom window.

Her 51-year-old grandson, Michael Wayne Johnson, was trapped on the second floor of the single-family home and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other relatives suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency officials got a report of a house fire with people trapped inside at 12:10 a.m. last Wednesday. Firefighters found fire throughout the home when they arrived. It took until 2:21 a.m. to bring the fire under control.

Johnson’s sister and their mother, who was also in the home at the time, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials have said there’s was no initial evidence to suggest foul play.

