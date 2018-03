A 51-year-old man was killed and a 97-year-old woman was critically injured in a house fire in Arbutus early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The blaze happened just after midnight in the 900 block of Courtney Road. The woman was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment, Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost said.

Neither of the people were identified, and officials did not immediately release further details.

