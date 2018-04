An apartment exploded in Randallstown Wednesday morning, the Baltimore County fire department said.

Firefighters were called to an apartment in the 3400 block of Carriage Hill Circle where an explosion was reported in a second floor garden apartment, the department said on Twitter.

No injuries were reported.

Surrounding apartment buildings were evacuated, and crews are monitoring for gas, fire officials said. Officials from Baltimore Gas and Electric are also responding to the scene.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5