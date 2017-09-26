Baltimore County officials say Amazon in 'final phase' of negotiations for facility at Tradepoint Atlantic

Amazon is in the final phase of negotiations to build a distribution center at the site of an old steel mill in Sparrows Point that could result in 1,500 new jobs, according to Baltimore County officials.

Officials from Amazon and the developers of the Tradepoint Atlantic project at Sparrows Point have declined to discuss the deal.

But details have emerged from officials with the Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development, who are urging the County Council to support $2.2 million in financial incentives for the project.

The state is offering a $2 million conditional loan that the e-commerce giant would not have to pay back if it meets certain targets — the details of which have not yet been made public. Generally, conditional loans are forgiven if the company creates or maintains a certain number of jobs.

Baltimore County would also offer a $200,000 conditional loan — which is required under the terms of the state loan.

The Baltimore County Council is considering a resolution that offers support of the state loan. A public hearing on the resolution is planned at the council’s Tuesday afternoon work session, with a vote currently scheduled for next week. The council’s support is required for the state loan to go through.

Officials with the state’s Department of Commerce have declined to discuss the loan and the Amazon project.

The potential Amazon distribution center would be 855,000 square feet and would take 18 months to build, according to information provided to the council.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz has praised the potential project, noting that the Amazon center would help Tradepoint Atlantic top the number of employees who worked at Sparrows Point when the steel mill’s then-owner, RG Steel, went bankrupt in 2012.

“With 1,500 new jobs at stake, we want to show Amazon that we mean business,” Kamenetz said in a statement. “We are proactively putting pieces in place to attract an Amazon fulfillment center to Tradepoint Atlantic.

Governor Larry Hogan says he plans lobby Jeff Bezos to bring Amazon's new headquarters to Baltimore, along with an estimated 50,000 jobs. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun) Governor Larry Hogan says he plans lobby Jeff Bezos to bring Amazon's new headquarters to Baltimore, along with an estimated 50,000 jobs. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun) SEE MORE VIDEOS

“If this economic development effort is successful, by the end of next year there will be more people working at Sparrows Point than when the steel mill closed in 2012,” he said.

Kamenetz, a Democrat, launched his campaign for governor last week.

The proposed distribution center at Tradepoint Atlantic is separate from Amazon’s search for a site to build a secondary headquarters. State officials have suggested Port Covington in South Baltimore as a possible candidate for that project, and last week Prince George’s County officials pitched sites in that jurisdiction as well.

If it comes to fruition, a distribution center at TradePoint would be just seven miles from Amazon’s one million square-foot distribution center at the site of a former GM plant on Broening Highway across the Baltimore City line.

Earlier this year, Amazon announced plans to open a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center with 700 employees in Cecil County as well.

Since Tradepoint Atlantic, formerly Sparrows Point Terminal, bought the steel mill property in 2014, it has attracted a number of tenants toward its goal of building a logistics and light industrial campus.

The first big-name tenant, FedEx, held a grand opening ceremony for its distribution center last week.

Other tenants include auto importer Pasha Automotive, building materials distributor Atlantic Forest Products, a Harley-Davidson training school and Under Armour, which is building a 1.3 million-square-foot, 1,000-employee distribution center for online orders.

Under Armour received a similar $2 million conditional state loan, and the state said it would fund an additional $2 million in property and infrastructure improvements for Under Armour through the Maryland Economic Development Corp.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter