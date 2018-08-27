Amazon plans hiring events for Sparrows Point center

Baltimore County and Amazon are holding eight hiring events for the e-commerce company's new fulfillment center in Sparrows Point.

Amazon is hiring full- and part-time warehouse workers. Those applying must be at least 18 years old and hold a high school diploma or its equivalent. Amazon expects to hire workers on the spot at its hiring events.

Applicants are encouraged to fill out an online application at amazon.com/apply before attending one of the hiring events. Applicants also should register with the Maryland Worforce Exchange at mwejobs.maryland.gov.

Amazon is expected to have 1,500 employees at its fulfillment center, which is located at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point. The center is expected to be open in time for the holiday shopping season.

The following Amazon hiring events are planned:

» Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., at the Sollers Point Multipurpose Center, 323 Sollers Point Road in Dundalk.

» Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., at the Community College of Baltimore County-Hunt Valley, 1101 McCormick Road in Hunt Valley.

» Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., at Tradepoint Atlantic, 1600 Sparrows Point Blvd., Sparrows Point.

» Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., at the Community College of Baltimore County-Essex, in the HTEC Building at 7200 Rossville Blvd. in Essex.

» Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., at the Community College of Baltimore County-Owings Mills, in Room 509 at 10300 Grand Central Ave. in Owings Mills.

» Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., at Tradepoint Atlantic, 1600 Sparrows Point Blvd. in Sparrows Point.

» Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., at the Community College of Baltimore County-Essex, in the HTEC Building at 7200 Rossville Blvd. in Essex.

» Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., at the Sollers Point Multipurpose Center, 323 Sollers Point Road in Dundalk.

