Baltimore County faces challenges in affordable housing

The next Baltimore County executive will be responsible for fulfilling a promise made by the current one: Enticing developers to build 1,000 homes for low-income families.

County officials say they are making progress toward they pledge they made two years ago to spend $30 million to attract developers, to rehabilitate existing affordable homes and to help families move to more prosperous neighborhoods.

They have hit the targets outlined in the first two years of the agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development: Build 20 units and have 270 more in the approval process. But the requirements now get much much steeper: By the end of this year, 150 units must be built, followed by 100 per year for the next eight years.

Advocates for affordable housing credit officials for their work so far, but express concern that they might not be fully prepared as the tougher standards kick in.

“We’re encouraged by the county’s efforts to make the conciliation agreement work,” says Matt Hill, an attorney with the Public Justice Center, one of several advocacy groups that’s monitoring the county’s efforts. “We’re concerned about institutionalizing the practices to make the agreement work going forward.”

Hill noted that the agreement was structured with relatively modest targets in the first few years to give the county time to develop the policies needed to overcome longstanding practices.

“We’re concerned about whether the county can meet the rigorous benchmarks in the future,” he says.

HUD says the county is on track.

“Our relationship with Baltimore County is ongoing and productive,” HUD regional spokeswoman Nika Edwards said in a statement. “The county is on track with its current units constructed, and we are continuing an ongoing planning process for the remaining units.”

The county made the agreement with HUD in 2016 to settle complaints that the county’s spending on affordable housing catered to low-income senior citizens, who are mainly white, instead of younger families, which are more often not white.

Since announcing the conciliation agreement two years ago, county officials have been working to meet their obligations.

A total of 330 units have been approved for partial county financing, and 220 more are in the pipeline, according to county planning director Andrea Van Arsdale.

Fifty-four families are enrolled in Mobility Counseling, a program that offers guidance and support for families who want to move from poorer communities to more affluent communities.

“We’re meeting and exceeding the goals,” Van Arsdale says. “Our hope is as these units come online, it will be a seamless integration.”

Baltimore Sun Graphic (Baltimore Sun Graphic)

The county reached the settlement with HUD under County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, and he has supported the planning staff’s efforts.

But the Democrat is moving on at the end of his term in December — he’s running for governor — and it will be up to his successor to fulfill the county’s end of the bargain.

The candidates now running to succeed Kamenetz — Democrats Vicki Almond, Jim Brochin and Johnny Olszewski Jr. and Republicans Pat McDonough and Al Redmer Jr. — have staked out widely varying positions on the HUD agreement and the new housing policies.

Olszewski, of Dundalk, has expressed the strongest support for the deal, saying it’s a course correction for the problematic housing policies of the past.

“We put ourselves in a position to have this agreement because we haven’t done the right things,” he said.

McDonough, a state delegate from Middle River, calls the deal “an unfair edict,” and says he’d file a lawsuit to invalidate it.

“There isn’t any question that affordable housing and the transference of poverty from Baltimore City to Baltimore County has had an impact on our taxpayers and the quality of life in our neighborhoods, there’s no question,” McDonough said. “I stand by that. Other candidates do not have the nerve or guts to say that, but I will.”

Olszewski is the only candidate to support a part of the agreement that requires the county to consider a law that would prohibit landlords from blanket policies against accepting the federal housing vouchers commonly called Section 8.

The County Council last year considered and rejected the prohibition, called the HOME Act. But the HUD agreement requires the council to consider it again in future years.

“Once you get beyond the rhetoric and fear-mongering and actually engage in a conversation, people are more open to what we are trying to accomplish,” Olszewski said.

Almond, a county councilwoman from Reisterstown, says “housing inequity” is a problem in the county, but she isn’t certain that the HUD agreement and the HOME Act are the way to solve the problem. She voted against the HOME Act last year.

Almond and other council members were frustrated that Kamenetz struck the agreement without the council’s input.

Kamenetz declined to be interviewed for this story.

Almond suggests taking a fresh look at housing with stakeholders, including apartment owners and managers.

“I just think we can figure it out,” she said. “I think we need to leave the egos at the door and decide how we can do it.”

Brochin, a state senator from Cockeysville, says he’ll uphold the agreement, but he won’t support the HOME Act. He speaks instead of requiring developers to set aside a certain percentage of their housing units for families with low or moderate incomes.

“If we’re going to grant builders the ability to build more in certain places, then certainly some of it should be dedicated to affordable housing,” Brochin says.

Like McDonough, Redmer, the state insurance commissioner, says he would challenge the HUD agreement in court. He says it was made behind closed doors, without input from the public or county council members.

“As is the case too often in Baltimore County, it was done with a lack of transparency,” Redmer says. “I think the county executive making that kind of unilateral agreement that’s binding for a 10-year period is inappropriate at best.”

The Baltimore County Council is weighing a bill that would require council members to be notified of proposed legal settlements and agreements, and would give members a mechanism for objecting to them.

Redmer says the deal might be discriminatory because it sets parts of the county off-limits for prospective developers and residents. He speaks of creating a long-term housing plan that not would address the needs not only of low-income families, but also of young professionals who he says are often unable to buy homes in the county.