Absentee vote count begins in Baltimore County; three-way executive primary still undecided

Baltimore County elections judges began tallying absentee ballots Thursday from this week’s primary election, as the winner of the Democratic nomination for county executive continued to hang in the balance.

The top three Democratic candidates were separated by a little more than 1,000 votes at the end of election day, with thousands of absentee and provisional ballots left to be counted.

Former state Del. Johnny Olszewski Jr. of Dundalk held a 346-vote lead over state Sen. Jim Brochin of Cockeysville. County Councilwoman Vicki Almond of Reisterstown was 727 votes behind Brochin.

Election judges worked in 18 bipartisan teams to open absentee envelopes, remove the ballots and tally them. They planned to count about 2,170 ballots Thursday, said Katie Brown, the county’s elections director.

Elections officials had mailed out 3,601 absentee ballots to Democratic voters in the county; 2,085 had been returned by Wednesday. Elections officials also sent out 1,295 Republican absentee ballots and 186 to unaffiliated and third-party voters.

To be counted, absentee ballots must have been postmarked by Tuesday, and those that arrived by July 6 will be counted.

Elections also will review about 2,400 provisional ballots that were cast during early voting and on election day. Those will be reviewed and counted on July 5.

None of the county executive candidates was present at the county’s elections office in Hunt Valley Thursday morning. Olszewski had a team of more than a dozen people observing the process, while Brochin’s team numbered about half a dozen. No one was there representing Almond’s campaign.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican nominee Al Redmer Jr. in the November general election.

