Two people were killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate-83 on Thursday night, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Officials said the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-83 southbound past Old York Road, near the Pennsylvania border. All southbound lanes remained closed in the vicinity Thursday night.

Northbound I-83 lanes were not affected. Additional details were not immediately available.

