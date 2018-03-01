In Baltimore County, a man sprayed deodorant and lit a cigarette in his car. And then it blew up

A car blew up in Woodlawn Thursday after the driver spritzed an aerosol body spray in the vehicle and then lit a cigarette, according to Baltimore County Police.

Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said the driver was running the car’s air conditioning with the front windows rolled down as he sprayed the body spray. When he was finished, he lit a cigarette.

What followed, Peach said, “I would say it would be best to describe as a sudden and violent expansion of the air molecules in that vehicle.” It created a boom that blew the car’s doors open, pushed the roof up and shattered the front window.

The driver appeared unharmed, said Peach, but was taken to the hospital to check for hearing damage.

The car, a Chevy, bore the sign of a local catering company. A call to that company was not immediately returned.

The takeaway? Don’t use body spray inside a car, police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik