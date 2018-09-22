Police name Clifford and Mary Terry as couple in murder-suicide at Catonsville retirement home

Clifford Terry pushed his wife in a wheelchair across the parking lot of a Catonsville retirement home Friday, then shot her and turned the gun on himself, police said.

On Saturday, Baltimore County police identified Terry, 78, as the shooter. Police say his wife, Mary Terry, 79, was the victim of the murder-suicide at the Charlestown retirement community.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. Both husband and wife suffered one shot to the upper body. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple lived in independent apartments on the 110-acre campus. Police say Clifford Terry was therefore permitted to possess the revolver.

Officers continue to investigate the motive.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/Tim_Prudente