A 79-year-old man was hit by a pickup truck and killed Monday night while crossing North Dundalk Avenue, Baltimore County police said.

Police identified the man as Ford Rowell of Weyburn Court in Rosedale. He was killed while trying to cross the southbound lanes near the intersection of Center Place shortly before 9 p.m., police said.

Officers said the driver of the pickup remained at the scene. They continue to investigate the crash.

