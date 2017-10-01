Four injured in possible fire pit explosion in Monkton

Three adults and one child were injured from what appeared to be an explosion that occurred in a fire pit in Monkton Sunday night, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The fire department was dispatched to the 16500 block of Jm Pearce Road for a fire at around 9 p.m.

Two adults in critical condition were airlifted by helicopters from the landing zone, which was in a school in the area. The two other patients were being taken by ambulance to area hospitals, the fire department stated.

The department said the officials are investigating the cause of the fire. A HAZMAT team was requested, but there were no threats to public safety, the fire department said.

