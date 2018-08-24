1 killed, 1 injured in motorcycle crash on I-95 in Baltimore County Friday morning

One person was killed and another injured and in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning on southbound Interstate 95 in Baltimore County, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers from the Golden Ring Back responded to the accident, which occurred near Interstate 195 just before 4 a.m., police said. Two motorcycles were involved in the crash, according to police.

The victims were not identified.

Three of four lanes on the highway were closed early Friday as state police investigated the crash. The road reopened just before 7 a.m.

