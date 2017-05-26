Residents rescued from Essex apartment fire

Baltimore County firefighters responding to an apartment fire late Friday in Essex had to rescue several residents from windows, a spokesman said.

Firefighters were called around 9:15 p.m. to the first block of Valley Arbor Court for a fire on the second floor of a three-story, garden-style apartment building. Officials said five people were treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation, but none was seriously injured.

The fire was placed under control at 9:46 p.m, a spokesman said. A cause was not immediately identified, said Lt. Timothy B. Rostkowski.