'The Keepers,' pending closure shadow Seton Keough's final days
News Maryland Baltimore County

Residents rescued from Essex apartment fire

John Fritze
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County firefighters responding to an apartment fire late Friday in Essex had to rescue several residents from windows, a spokesman said.

Firefighters were called around 9:15 p.m. to the first block of Valley Arbor Court for a fire on the second floor of a three-story, garden-style apartment building. Officials said five people were treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation, but none was seriously injured.

The fire was placed under control at 9:46 p.m, a spokesman said. A cause was not immediately identified, said Lt. Timothy B. Rostkowski.

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
63°