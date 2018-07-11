News Maryland Baltimore County

Fire in Owings Mills is second at an area Burger King this month

Christina Tkacik
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore County Fire Department was called to a blaze at a Burger King in Owings Mills on Wednesday.

The fire started in the deep fryer of the restaurant, located at 10200 Reisterstown Road, according to Elise Armacost, a spokeswoman for the department.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 4:14 p.m. and had the fire under control within minutes. No injuries were reported.

It’s the second time this month a fire has been reported at a Burger King in the area. Last Wednesday, a fire at a Burger King in Elkridge in Howard County caused $30,000 in damage and drew firefighters and paramedics from three counties.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik

