Fire in Owings Mills is second at an area Burger King this month

The Baltimore County Fire Department was called to a blaze at a Burger King in Owings Mills on Wednesday.

The fire started in the deep fryer of the restaurant, located at 10200 Reisterstown Road, according to Elise Armacost, a spokeswoman for the department.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 4:14 p.m. and had the fire under control within minutes. No injuries were reported.

It’s the second time this month a fire has been reported at a Burger King in the area. Last Wednesday, a fire at a Burger King in Elkridge in Howard County caused $30,000 in damage and drew firefighters and paramedics from three counties.

