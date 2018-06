A cement truck crashed into a BGE pole in Baltimore County this morning, breaking the pole, leaving wires exposed and spilling 68,000 pounds of cement, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

A spokeswoman could not immediately provide further details.

The incident closed traffic in both directions of Belair Road between Reckord Road and Mountain Road for several hours. Belair Road reopened by about 4 p.m.

