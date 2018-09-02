Catonsville therapist writes NY Times crossword

Local therapist Trent Evans thinks of crossword puzzles as therapeutic.

“When you’re doing a crossword puzzle, everything else is blacked out,” the clinical psychologist told The Sun. “It’s impossible to ruminate about anxiety about your children, groceries.”

Those seeking similar relief from everyday life may want to check out Monday’s New York Times crossword puzzle, which Evans wrote. The puzzle will also be printed in Monday’s Baltimore Sun.

“Monday is designed to be the easiest puzzle” of the week, said Evans, 47. The crosswords increase with difficulty each day, the one in Saturday’s paper the hardest.

Evans lives in Catonsville with his wife and children. It’s his first time having a crossword puzzle featured in The Times after several rejections. The first one he submitted, he says, “was just terrible.” He didn’t understand the basic rules of symmetry and theme that govern the world of crossword puzzles, how every word must pass the so-called “breakfast test,” meaning nothing too gross. (You won’t likely be seeing ‘urine’ in a crossword, he says.)

But, Evans says, assistants to The Times’ crossword puzzle editor, Will Shortz, offered suggestions and feedback that helped him learn the tricks of the trade. He also began using special software to help with puzzle design, ensuring symmetry.

Evans now has two additional puzzles scheduled to be published.

Just as the length of time it takes someone to complete a crossword can vary, the amount of time it takes Evans to write a crossword puzzle can change, too. “It can be a few hours or I can torment myself with one for weeks,” he said.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik