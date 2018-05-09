Fifty years later, Catonsville Nine draft protest inspires activists, angers opponents

The crowd processes down the cracked sidewalks of the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of West Baltimore. The marchers are singing: “Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with me.”

A few small kids stop what they’re doing to stare, to smile, to shake hands. A few adults watch, skeptically. Others shout blessings, and thanks.

The prayer walk, hosted by St. Peter Claver’s on a spring evening in the city, takes the congregation from the historic church hall into the impoverished community.

“It’s a little bit of life,” says Deborah Holly, who works in the church office. “It’s a depressed area.”

The march was the latest expression in what for St. Peter Claver’s has been a longstanding mission of peace and social justice. Fifty years ago this month, the Catholic Church on Freemont Avenue made international news when the Rev. Philip Berrigan, then a parish priest, led a group of nine antiwar activists to a Knights of Columbus banquet hall in Catonsville for a notorious and influential demonstration.

It was the height of the Vietnam War, and the K of C had allowed the Selective Service to use a room in the hall as a local draft office. On May 17, 1968, the activists drove the parish van to the hall on Frederick Avenue, gathered up several hundred draft cards, took them out into the parking lot and burned them with homemade napalm.

They joined hands around the fire, prayed, and waited, peaceably, to be arrested and taken to jail. The Catonsville Nine would be tried at the federal courthouse in Baltimore, convicted of destruction of U.S. property, destruction of Selective Service files, and interfering with the Selective Service Act of 1967, and sentenced to prison.

The actions of the nine, which included not only Philip Berrigan, a Josephite priest, but also his brother, the Rev. Daniel Berrigan, a Jesuit, stunned many — but not Holly.

“It was a normal thing for our parish to be involved in those kinds of things,” said Holly, a teenaged parishioner at the time. In the days when black worshippers were expected to sit in the back of Baltimore’s white churches, she said, she and her St. Peter Claver’s friends would march in and sit in the front row.

“If you’re gonna be in a church,” Holly said, “you’re gonna be about justice.”

Fifty years after the demonstrators burned the draft cards, supporters are honoring their protest. Beginning Sunday, an exhibition of artwork by one of the nine will be on view at the Maryland Historical Society. Vigils, symposiums and film screenings are planned. Supporters this month unveiled a state-approved sign on the grounds near the site.

Not everyone is celebrating. In Catonsville and beyond, the action remains divisive.

“It’s kind of like kicking the servicemen in the teeth,” said Ron Bledsoe, a retired Anne Arundel County police lieutenant.

Bledsoe, 64, remembers hearing of the protest when he was a teenager at Annapolis High School. His uncle, cousin and friends were fighting in Vietnam, he said.

“I understand their concern over the Vietnam War,” he said. “I also know what they did was wrong. … That was one step too far. They had no right.”

The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal service organization, declined to allow the state sign on their property.

“One of our core beliefs is patriotism,” said Bernie Wrisk, grand knight of the Patapsco Council No. 1960. “We have many members in our council that are veterans of that time, and they served in that war, and they didn’t agree with that whole retaliation and act of disobedience. They would have been very taken back and upset if that were to have any connection to the council.”

Supporters of the nine applied for a roadside marker from the Maryland Historical Trust, placed on the grounds of the Catonsville public library, across the street from the K of C hall. Joby Taylor, director of the Peaceworker Program at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, said it took nearly a year of negotiations with state officials to settle on the text.

“The Catonsville action played an important role in the antiwar movement, inspiring similar acts of civil disobedience across the country,” the sign says.

A small crowd gathered last Saturday to see the unveiling. Some spoke of their disappointment that the Knights had turned them down.

In Catonsville for the sign unveiling was Philip Berrigan’s daughter Frida.

Berrigan married the activist and former nun Liz McAlister in 1970. They were excommunicated from the Catholic Church. They remained in Baltimore, where they founded Jonah House, a community inspired by the pacifist Catholic Worker movement, and raised three children.

At gas stations and grocery stores, Frida said, men would approach her father to thank him for what he’d done. Others told him he had inspired them to become radicals themselves.

“That’s how I learned the story of Catonsville,” said Berrigan, a 44-year-old peace activist and writer living in Connecticut.

Still, she said, seeing the official, state-sanctioned marker “was surprisingly moving,” she said.

Liz McAlister couldn’t make it to the unveiling. She’s being held at a detention center in Georgia after a protest last month at the Kings Bay nuclear submarine base. McAlister and six other members of the anti-nuclear-weapon Plowshares movement face charges of trespassing and defacing government property.

Frida said the fearlessness and teamwork of the Catonsville Nine have informed her own acitivism. In 2005 and 2015, she and others traveled to Cuba in defiance of U.S. law, to protest the detention of terror suspects at the U.S. Naval base at Guantanamo Bay.

“We certainly felt like we were going in the spirit of Catonsville,” she said.

The example of the nine inspired a Baltimore group to coordinate a protest last weekend. They burned military recruitment posters and an American flag.

“We were commemorating a militant, brave act,” said Miranda Bachman, a senior at Johns Hopkins University who works with a group called Youth Against War and Racism. The group has protested CIA recruiting events at the school.

George Mische, one of the Catonsville Nine, speaks of the student walkouts and demonstrations that have spread since the February shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.1968, he says, had much in common with 2018.

“It was a great time to see the young in the country try to waken the conscience of America,” he said. “And that’s exactly what’s happening now.”

Filmmaker Joe Tropea’s fascination with the nine began in 2006, when he began doing research that later turned into a documentary he co-directed called “Hit and Stay,” about the group and the efforts it inspired. After Catonsville, dozens of groups nationwide raided draft offices, including in Silver Spring and Washington.