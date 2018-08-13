Commercial building catches fire in Catonsville early Monday

A commercial building in Catonsville caught fire early Monday, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The blaze started on the outside of a building at 6423 Frederick Road Monday morning, David Johnston, an administrative duty officer with the fire department, said.

The fire was reported at 6:52 a.m., Johnston said. The flames spread from the back of the building into the attic, he said. The fire was under control by 7:23 a.m., Johnston said.

It’s unclear which businesses were affected inside the building, but the structure contains several restaurants.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Johnston said.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan