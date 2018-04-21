Two teenage girls arrested in carjacking of pregnant Baltimore County teacher

Two teenage girls were arrested Saturday for their involvement in Friday’s carjacking of Baltimore County teacher outside a Parkville elementary school, police said.

Baltimore County police said they were still trying to locate two other girls who were involved in the assault and car theft at Villa Cresta Elementary School.

The teacher’s car has not been found, said Officer Jennifer Peach, a county police spokeswoman. Police did not release the names of the two girls arrested because they are juveniles.

Baltimore County police said four teenage girls came to Villa Cresta Elementary School on Friday under the guise of enrolling a child. When they left they approached a teacher walking to her car in the parking lot.



They knocked the teacher’s cell phone from her hand, and when the teacher turned to run she fell and dropped her purse, police said. The girls snatched the purse and then her car after retrieving the keys, police said.



Two girls left in the teacher’s car, a 2013 Kia Sportage, as the other two left in their own vehicle.



The teacher was uninjured but went to an area hospital to be checked because she is pregnant.



