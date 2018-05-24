Funeral procession for Baltimore County police officer to cause 'significant' road closures Friday

The funeral procession for Baltimore County Police Officer Amy S. Caprio will cause “significant” road closures Friday, police said Thursday.

After the Friday morning service at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa, at which Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimore County Police Chief Terrence B. Sheridan and four officers are expected to speak, the funeral procession is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Police said to expect closures along the procession route, which will travel through:

East onto Mountain Road to Interstate 95 South

South on I-95 to I-695 West

West on I-695 to I-83 North

North on I-83 to Exit 17 (Padonia Road)

East onto Padonia Road to the entrance of the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens

Caprio was killed Monday while responding to a call in Perry Hall. Four teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

