Motorcyclist killed in crash in Baltimore County

The driver of a motorcycle was killed Saturday afternoon in Baltimore County after a collision with a large pickup truck, police said.

The 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Church Road around 2:30 p.m. near Hampstead. Upon entering the intersection with Grave Run Road, the motorcycle collided with a 2015 Dodge Ram 2500.

The motorcycle driver, whose identity has not been released by police, was thrown from the Harley and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck did not suffer any injuries, police said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

