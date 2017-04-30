Woman killed in accident at I-195 entrance ramp

One woman was killed around 5 p.m. Saturday in a crash on Washington Boulevard at the ramp to eastbound Interstate 195, Baltimore County police reported.

The woman was a passenger in a 1994 Chevrolet Corvette heading north on Washington Boulevard that was turning left onto the ramp.

According to police, the car was struck by a 2004 Toyota Avalon heading south on Washington Boulevard.

The two people in the Corvette were taken to an area hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota refused medical treatment at the scene.

Baltimore County police are investigating.