A 6-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in Reisterstown, Baltimore County police said Sunday morning.

Police said the boy was hit after running out from between parked cars on the 200 block of Highfalcon Road, just after 3 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police did not immediately provide any information on the vehicle or driver involved.

This story will be updated.

