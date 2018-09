A 16-year-old was bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Catonsville early Monday morning, Baltimore County police said.

The juvenile is expected to survive, police said. The crash has closed Frederick Road to traffic between Cedarwood Road and Nunnery Lane.

Police are asking drivers to use Edmondson Ridge Road as an alternative route.

