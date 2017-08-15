Reward increased for info on hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

The reward for information about the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in Towson in June has been increased to $5,000.

Aaron Laciny, 20, of South Baltimore, who had been a summer intern at a Johns Hopkins engineering lab, was killed on June 19 as he rode his bike on Charles Street south of Charlesbrooke Road. A driver, whose vehicle may have damage to the front bumper and hood, struck him and left the scene.

The original reward of $2,000 was increased by donations from Laciny’s family and the advocacy group, Bikemore, said Liz Cornish, the organization’s executive director. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department, or leave an anonymous tip at Metro Crime Stoppers, 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Information that leads to an arrest and indictment is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

“We are all hoping that the increased reward will lead to an arrest,” said his mother Stephanie Laciny.

She said its been difficult for the family, thinking of how he had planned to travel with friends to the Grand Tetons to see the solar eclipse on Monday. The national park in Wyoming is in the path of totality that arcs through the country.

“Aaron was so excited about this trip,” Stephanie Laciny said. “We all miss him so much.”

