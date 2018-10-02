Victim of Beltway road rage shooting speaks to police, is in critical but stable condition

A woman who was shot during a road rage incident Sunday was able to speak to detectives for the first time Tuesday, according to Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach.

The woman, 58, is in critical but stable condition with a gunshot wound to the upper left body. She is expected to survive, Peach said. Police have not released her name.

The incident took place just after noon Sunday on the inner loop of Interstate 695 near the Harford Road exit. Peach said the woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Outback and attempting to merge onto the Beltway from Harford Road when the driver of the Nissan, who was speeding, came up behind her and slammed on the brakes. The Nissan then moved into the left lane, when a white van pulled up behind him. The drivers of the two vehicles, the Nissan and the van, appeared to have been involved in an altercation, and the driver of the Nissan fired shots to the right, Peach said.

Police said that either a passenger or driver of the Nissan then fired a single shot in the direction of the Subaru, which hit the driver. The Subaru then pulled over, and a passenger in her car called 911 and provided details to police. The woman was treated at the scene and taken to the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Police said Tuesday that the victim describes the Nissan’s driver as a black man and the front passenger as white woman wearing a yellow shirt. It remained unclear who in the car was the shooter, Peach said, adding that there might have been yet a third passenger in the vehicle.

Though police were originally unsure whether the assailant intended to fire at the woman, Peach said, “It does look like she was the intended target” of the bullet, although she was not involved in the initial road rage incident.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik