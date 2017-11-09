State officials want review of Baltimore County school leaders' ties to tech firms

A Maryland lawmaker has called for an investigation and audit of the Baltimore County school system’s purchasing of digital devices and software after reports that administrators were working as paid consultants for a company that represents education technology firms.

State Sen. Jim Brochin, a Baltimore County Democrat, has asked the Maryland Department of Education and state school board to conduct an investigation and audit of all contracts related to the digital strategy that has cost the school district more than $200 million. The Baltimore County school board is set to begin considering new contracts next month.

“It falls to the state to provide oversight as recent questionable decisions of the school system and the failures of the Baltimore County Board of Education have come to light,” Brochin wrote in a letter to state education officials. “To ensure that citizens of Baltimore County have continued confidence in our school system, we must provide a transparent and responsible state investigation and audit,” Brochin wrote.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said education officials need to consider Brochin’s call for increased oversight of Baltimore County’s four-year-old technology initiative and the paid consulting fees that interim Superintendent Verletta White and former superintendent Dallas Dance received from a company that brokers private meetings between tech companies and school administrators.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that White failed to disclose the payments she has received since 2013 as a consultant for the Education Research & Development Institute. Dance also did not disclose any payments until shortly after he announced his resignation earlier this year.

“If these things are really happening, it’s outrageous and we need to get to the bottom of it,” said Hogan, who as governor appoints members of the county school board.

Of Brochin’s call for an audit, Hogan said, “It’s probably something we need to consider.”

Brochin said in his letter that he is concerned about reports of “digital education companies having unrestricted access to key decision makers in Baltimore County Public Schools and in turn, the awarding of contracts to those companies.”

In an interview, Brochin said: “I think there is an ethical issue here.”

He and others have criticized the county school board’s oversight of Baltimore County Public Schools leaders.

“I am asking for state oversight as the Baltimore County Board of Education failed to adequately scrutinize the relationships between the vendor-driven organizations and BCPS administrators in terms of participation on boards, panels and conferences as speakers and experts,” he said.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, a Perry Hall Republican, also questioned the county board’s oversight.

“Disclosure is the fundamental element for our ethics laws at every level of government,” Marks said. “Many of us were hoping that these controversies had ended with the appointment of the interim superintendent. There are many good things occurring in our school system, but right now, it is imperative for the Board of Education to restore trust and accountability.”

William Groth, a county resident who last year filed a successful ethics complaint against Dance for holding another job he did not disclose, said Thursday the school system “is facing a crisis of ethics.”

Groth, a former school system administrator, pointed at the school board for failing to hold Dance and White accountable for their actions.

“There is a big chunk of that board that doesn’t understand its purpose,” Groth said. “Their job is to oversee what is going on and guarantee that every child in this district during their one chance to get a phenomenoal start in life actually receives that.”

The Sun reported Wednesday that White worked as a paid consultant for a company that promotes education technology firms without disclosing the payments to the school system or the public. She repeatedly filed required county disclosure forms stating she earned no outside income while working as the school system’s chief academic officer, the position she held from 2013 until she was named interim superintendent this year.

White estimated in an interview with The Sun that she made about $3,000 a year as a consultant for Education Research & Development Institute, or ERDI. The Chicago-based firm provides all-expense paid trips twice a year to conferences at which superintendents serve on three-hour private panels with education technology companies to review their products.

White acknowledged she made a “mistake” by not disclosing the payments in annual financial disclosure forms filed with the school system’s ethics panel. The form requires school officials to report if they earned any income beyond their official jobs.

“I was mistaken,” White wrote in email sent to school system employees. She promised to amend her disclosure forms to include the consulting job.

But she said getting paid by ERDI was not a conflict of interest because the company, though it represents technology firms, does not itself hold any district contracts.

“I will not allow an honest oversight to be misconstrued as something untoward or unethical,” she wrote.

She said Dance, as her supervisor, knew of the position and had encouraged her to participate in ERDI session to provide education technology companies feedback.

Dance “recommended and approved my participation in these opportunities,” she wrote in the email. “Sales are not involved in this process. This process is purely for feedback."

But Dance also did not report income from the same company that said it paid him in 2014 and 2015, county records show. Dance declared receiving income as an adjunct professor at the University of Richmond, but did not mention payments for consulting work with the Chicago-based Education Research & Development Institute in 2014 or 2015.

Dance did report receiving income from the company in 2016 in a form he filed in April of this year — two weeks after he told the county school board he was quitting as superintendent. The form did not say how much he was paid.

ddonovan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/dougdonovan