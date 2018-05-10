How Baltimore County will fill Kevin Kamenetz's seat as executive after his death

The Baltimore County Council is tasked with choosing the next county executive following Kevin Kamenetz’s sudden death, according to the county charter.

The charter also provides that in the “temporary disability or absence” of the executive, the county administrative officer would take over as acting county executive. That person is Fred Homan, a longtime county official.

Though it’s uncertain who the county council will choose as a permanent replacement, the charter requires that whoever fills Kamenetz’s seat belong to the same political party. Kamenetz, a Democrat, died early Thursday of a heart attack, leaving a vacancy at the county’s top post.

The council’s seven members, four Democrats and three Republicans, will have to vote on who succeeds Kamenetz. Whoever replaces him would serve out the remainder of Kamenetz’s term, which ends in December.

